News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SBI Q4 profit jumps 41% to Rs 9,114 cr on fall in bad loans

SBI Q4 profit jumps 41% to Rs 9,114 cr on fall in bad loans

Source: PTI
May 13, 2022 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported a 41 per cent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 9,114 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, helped by decline in bad loans.

SBI

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

State Bank of India (SBI) had registered a profit of Rs 6,451 crore during January-March period of 2020-21, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the bank during the March quarter increased marginally to Rs 82,613 crore, from Rs 81,327 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

 

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a 56 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 9,549 crore, compared to Rs 6,126 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

With regard to asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 3.97 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2022, as against 4.98 per cent by the same period of 2021.

Net NPA or bad loans too came down to 1.02 per cent as on March 31, 2022 from 1.50 per cent in the year-ago period.

For the entire financial year 2021-22, the bank reported a 55 per cent rise in standalone profit at Rs 31,676 crore, from Rs 20,410 crore in the previous financial year.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.10 per share or 710 per cent on the face value for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Investors should allocate more towards large-caps'
'Investors should allocate more towards large-caps'
Is the pace of unicorns in India slowing down?
Is the pace of unicorns in India slowing down?
10 stocks that FPIs bought and sold the most
10 stocks that FPIs bought and sold the most
Lakra to lead India as Rupinder out of Asia Cup
Lakra to lead India as Rupinder out of Asia Cup
Reliance top-ranked Indian firm on Forbes Global list
Reliance top-ranked Indian firm on Forbes Global list
The $44-bn Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Musk
The $44-bn Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Musk
Hindi gets you jobs, but as paani-puri sellers: TN min
Hindi gets you jobs, but as paani-puri sellers: TN min

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Sebi mulls launch of confidential IPO filings

Sebi mulls launch of confidential IPO filings

Uber to hire 500 engineers for its India tech centres

Uber to hire 500 engineers for its India tech centres

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances