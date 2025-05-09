HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » SBI, PNB, other banks say ATMs well stocked, fully functional

SBI, PNB, other banks say ATMs well stocked, fully functional

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 15:12 IST

x

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and several other lenders on Friday said their ATMs are fully functional, well-stocked, and that digital services are operating smoothly.

ATM

Photograph: Mohammed Ameen/Reuters

The announcements came against the backdrop of reports on social media that ATMs are likely to be shut in the coming days amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

 

They also said that all their digital services are operating smoothly.

"All our ATMs, CDMs/ADWMs and digital services are fully operational and available for public use," India's largest bank, State Bank of India, said in a post on social media post 'X'.

India's largest lender also advised its customers not to rely on unverified information.

Similar messages have been posted by Bank of Baroda, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

"All our digital services too are operating smoothly, ensuring a seamless banking experience from the comfort of your home," Punjab National Bank said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting on cybersecurity preparedness of banks and financial institutions in the evening, the ministry said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
Why This Banker Didn't Get Promoted!
Why This Banker Didn't Get Promoted!
Starlink requires IN-SPACe nod to launch services
Starlink requires IN-SPACe nod to launch services
Jio Credit looks to raise Rs 1K cr in first bond issue
Jio Credit looks to raise Rs 1K cr in first bond issue
Factors that will ensure growth for Macrotech in FY26
Factors that will ensure growth for Macrotech in FY26

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet Bollywood's Single Moms

webstory image 2

Mother India

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Suspicious object found in Jaisalmer after Pakistan's strike2:55

Suspicious object found in Jaisalmer after Pakistan's strike

Chandigarh on alert: Air raid sirens sound after warning of possible attack3:02

Chandigarh on alert: Air raid sirens sound after warning...

CCTV captures moment Pakistani projectile hits Poonch house1:45

CCTV captures moment Pakistani projectile hits Poonch house

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD