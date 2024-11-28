Sazerac targets India's whisky mkt to uncork bourbon growth

Sazerac Company, the largest distiller in the US, is looking to leverage India’s position as the world’s largest whisky market to introduce a range of bourbon whiskies in the country.

Photograph: Sazerac/Instagram

Identifying India as a key priority market, Diego Bianchi, general manager of emerging markets and Barrel Select at Sazerac Company, told Business Standard that new consumers, including women, will be key drivers for the growth of the category in India.

“India, particularly, is where some of the fastest-growing consumers are.

"What’s going to drive growth in India in the future is more consumers coming into the fold, with women being a key driver,” he said.

“The approachability, the soft flavour, and the sweetness will also really appeal to female drinkers,” he added.

According to the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) Drinks Market Analysis 2024, India remains the global volume leader for whisky, brandy, and rum.

“Irish whisky and US whisky were initially taken up by younger legal drinking age consumers, but older drinkers are also trying and repurchasing them,” the report said.

US whisky held a 0.1 per cent market share in India in 2023 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 3.2 per cent from 2023 to 2028, the report added.

“My goal is to ensure that India becomes the second-largest global market for Weller outside the US,” Bianchi said.

Following the launch of Weller Special Reserve and Weller 12 Year in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sazerac aims to rapidly expand to top metros, including Delhi and Bengaluru.

The company will also leverage its partnership with John Distilleries (JDPL) — in which it owns a 60 per cent stake — to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, where it plans to introduce more bourbon variants in the future.

“JDPL is a critical partner for us, primarily because they are experts in the Indian market.

"They will help us navigate the regulatory challenges in different states.

"Their strong relationships with national chains across India will also assist us in educating consumers about Weller and bourbon as a category,” Bianchi said.