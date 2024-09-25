News
Samsung: Workers paid 1.8x of average industry salary in Sriperumbudur

Samsung: Workers paid 1.8x of average industry salary in Sriperumbudur

By Shine Jacob
September 25, 2024 14:09 IST
As the strike by Samsung Electronics employees in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai entered its 16th day, the company on Tuesday claimed that it is paying 1.8 times of the average salary that manufacturing workers in the region are getting.

Samsung

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

“At Samsung India, the welfare of our workers is our top priority.

"The average monthly salary of our full-time manufacturing workers at the Chennai plant is 1.8 times the average salary of similar workers employed at other companies in the region,”a Samsung statement said.

 

According to the workers, who are continuing their strike under the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (Citu), the average salary at Samsung is in the region of Rs 20,000-25,000 per month.

An industry body had told Business Standard that the average salary in the region is around Rs 16,000, and may vary depending on whether the company is a global player, domestic major, or an MSME.

The current assessment includes all the industrial units in the area.

“Our workers are eligible for overtime pay and other allowances, and we provide a workplace environment that assures the highest standard of health, safety and welfare.

"We reiterate that we are ready to engage with our workers to address their grievances, so that they can return to work at the earliest," the company said.

The workers are demanding recognition of their union and also a rise in salary to Rs 36,000 over a period of three years.

Shine Jacob
