HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Rupee Fall Delays India's No. 4 Dream

Rupee Fall Delays India's No. 4 Dream

By Shikha Chaturvedi, Indivjal Dhasmana
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 12:49 IST

x

The exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar may delay the economy's rise to become the fourth-largest.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
 

The size of India's economy is officially expected to be at Rs 357.13 trillion, slightly higher than the Rs 356.98 trillion assumed in the Budget for 2025-2026 (FY26).

However, the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar may delay the economy's rise to become the fourth-largest, unlike earlier expectations.

India still fastest-growing economy

While India has maintained its fastest-growing tag in FY26, China is a distant second in terms of economic growth.

Fight for 4th place

In dollars, India's GDP was projected at $4.09 trn in FY26, based on advance estimates.

Japan's reached $3.3 trn in the first nine months of 2025 and could have exceeded $4.3 trn in Q4.

The IMF initially forecast India overtaking Japan in 2025, but later revised estimates to $4.12 trn for India (FY26) versus $4.28 trn for Japan.

Peer comparison

The rupee depreciated the most versus the dollar among the currencies of top economies.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Shikha Chaturvedi, Indivjal Dhasmana
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's GDP estimated to grow at 7.4% in FY26
India's GDP estimated to grow at 7.4% in FY26
Will The Economy Face A Bumpy Road Ahead?
Will The Economy Face A Bumpy Road Ahead?
Goldilocks phase, reforms glide path to spur Indian economy
Goldilocks phase, reforms glide path to spur Indian economy
India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt
India overtakes Japan as 4th largest economy, says govt
India may emerge as second-largest economy by 2038
India may emerge as second-largest economy by 2038

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress 1:13

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress

Tejasswi Prakash Shines in a Shimmery Glam Dress1:04

Tejasswi Prakash Shines in a Shimmery Glam Dress

Must Watch: Yogi Adityanath's playful moments with kid at Janta Darshan in Lucknow3:34

Must Watch: Yogi Adityanath's playful moments with kid at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO