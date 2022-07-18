News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rupee depreciates by 25% since December 2014

Rupee depreciates by 25% since December 2014

Source: PTI
July 18, 2022 23:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian rupee has declined by about 25 per cent since December 31, 2014, and is nearing 80 against the dollar, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The value of the rupee declined from 63.33 against a dollar on December 31, 2014, to 79.41 on July 11, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a reply quoting RBI data.

The exchange rate of the Indian Rupee against the dollar was Rs 78.94 per dollar as of June 30, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply.

 

The rupee on Monday ended the session 16 paise lower at 79.98 (provisional) amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, she said.

Currencies such as the British pound, the Japanese yen and the euro have weakened more than the Indian rupee against the US dollar and, therefore, the Indian rupee has strengthened against these currencies in 2022, she said.

The outflow of foreign portfolio capital is a major reason for the depreciation of the Indian rupee, she said, adding, monetary tightening in advanced economies, particularly in the United States, tends to cause foreign investors to withdraw funds from emerging markets.

Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn about USD 14 billion from Indian equity markets in 2022-23 so far, she said.

On the impact of falling currency, she said, nominal exchange rate is only one of the factors that impact an economy.

The depreciation of a currency is likely to enhance the export competitiveness, which in turn impacts the economy positively, while the depreciation also impacts the imports by making them more costly.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly monitors the foreign exchange market and intervenes in situations of excess volatility.

It has raised interest rates in recent months that increase the attractiveness of holding Indian rupees for residents and non-residents.

Earlier this month, the RBI raised the overseas borrowing limits for companies and liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds as it announced a slew of measures to boost foreign exchange inflows.

The RBI increased the ECB limit under the automatic route from $750 million or its equivalent per financial year to $1.5 billion, and eased norms for foreign portfolio investments in the debt market.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Artificial intelligence gets a realtime local edge
Artificial intelligence gets a realtime local edge
This super app will offer a range of services for PVs
This super app will offer a range of services for PVs
BMW X4 lords over other cars on the road
BMW X4 lords over other cars on the road
Rupee kisses 80; settles at 79.98 against dollar
Rupee kisses 80; settles at 79.98 against dollar
EPFO likely to hike investment limit in equities
EPFO likely to hike investment limit in equities
Why India's airlines are so often developing snags
Why India's airlines are so often developing snags
Emergency in Lanka ahead of new President's election
Emergency in Lanka ahead of new President's election

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

EPFO likely to hike investment limit in equities

EPFO likely to hike investment limit in equities

Why India's airlines are so often developing snags

Why India's airlines are so often developing snags

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances