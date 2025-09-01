HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 5,956 cr still in circulation: RBI

September 01, 2025 22:47 IST

The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 5,956 crore are still in circulation, more than two years after the Reserve Bank's withdrawal of the currency notes, according to official data released on Monday.

Rs 2000

Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

 

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 5,956 crore on August 31, 2025.

"Thus, 98.33 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, public can send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
