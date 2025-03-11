HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes bearing signature of Guv Malhotra soon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 11, 2025 16:52 IST

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will shortly issue banknotes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

RBI

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

"The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 100 and Rs 200 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," it said in a statement.

 

All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 200 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Malhotra took over as RBI Governor in December 2024 replacing Shaktikanta Das who demitted office after completion of his extended term.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
