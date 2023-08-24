News
Rediff.com  » Business » RIL inks pact with Oberoi to co-manage 3 hospitality projects

RIL inks pact with Oberoi to co-manage 3 hospitality projects

Source: PTI
August 24, 2023 22:31 IST
Reliance Industries in collaboration with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts will co-manage three iconic hospitality projects which include Anant Vilas in Mumbai and Stoke Park in the UK, the company said on Thursday.

The Oberoi Hotels

Photograph: Courtesy, The Oberoi Hotels

The arrangement between the two companies also includes management of another planned project in Gujarat.

“Reliance Industries...has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK.

 

“These include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat," RIL said.

Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property as part of the iconic luxury 'Vilas' portfolio run by Oberoi.

Located in business district of Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai,  Anant Vilas seeks to augment the hotel footprint of the business district with an iconic experience for the discerning visitors.

Stoke Park Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, owns sports and leisure facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire.

The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities and one of the highest rated golf courses in Europe.

"Oberoi will assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities and make it an iconic world-class destination and to deliver an unrivalled experience for guests.

“The plans that will include a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park, including golf and other sports facilities, are under preparation," the statement said.

