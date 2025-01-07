HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RIL, ICICI Bank rally helps Sensex gain 234 points

RIL, ICICI Bank rally helps Sensex gain 234 points

Source: PTI
January 07, 2025 17:03 IST

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp decline in the previous two sessions, driven by intense buying in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a firm trend in global markets.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

However, a decline in IT stocks ahead of the earnings season and a weak rupee against the greenback restricted the market rally, traders said.

 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 234.12 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 78,199.11.

During the day, it jumped 487.75 points or 0.62 per cent to 78,452.74.

The NSE Nifty gained 91.85 points or 0.39 per cent to 23,707.90.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro and   Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

In contrast, Zomato, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were among the losers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai settled in positive territory while Hong Kong ended lower.

The rupee fell 5 paise to settle at 85.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,575.06 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to $76.21 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
