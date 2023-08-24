News
Rediff.com  » Business » RIL, HDFC Bank drag Sensex down by 180 points

RIL, HDFC Bank drag Sensex down by 180 points

Source: PTI
August 24, 2023 16:28 IST
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Thursday after three days of gains dragged mainly by selling in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Broker

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

The BSE Sensex pared early gains to settle 180.96 points or 0.28 per cent lower at 65,252.34.

During the day, it hit a high of 65,913.77 and a low of 65,181.94.

The NSE Nifty declined 57.30 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 19,386.70 as 35 of its stocks declined while 16 advanced.

 

Sensex and Nifty opened higher following overnight gains in US stocks and positive cues from Asian markets.

However, losses in IT, oil, and banking shares dragged the indices into negative territory.

From the Sensex pack, Jio Financial Services fell the most by 4.99 per cent.

Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank also declined.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Nestle and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 614.32 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.10 per cent to $83.29 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
