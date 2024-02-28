News
Rediff.com  » Business » RIL, bank stocks drag Sensex down by 790 points

RIL, bank stocks drag Sensex down by 790 points

Source: PTI
February 28, 2024 17:54 IST
Benchmark Sensex tanked more than 1 per cent while Nifty declined below the 22,000 level on Wednesday pulled down by selling in heavyweight Reliance Industries and bank stocks amid weak global market trends.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 790.34 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 72,304.88.

During the day, it tanked 872.93 points or 1.19 per cent to a low of 72,222.29.

The Nifty slumped 247.20 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 21,951.15.

 

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the biggest laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.90 per cent to $82.90 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,509.16 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
