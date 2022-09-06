News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Reliance to acquire US-based solar energy software maker for $32 mn

Reliance to acquire US-based solar energy software maker for $32 mn

Source: PTI
September 06, 2022 14:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reliance Industries on Tuesday said it will acquire a majority stake in California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk for $32 million (around Rs 256 crore).

Reliance

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The acquisition of a 79.4 per cent stake in SenseHawk is part of the conglomerate's aggressive push into renewable energy to decarbonise its oil and chemical-dominated business.

SenseHawk, founded in 2018, develops tools for the solar industry to help companies streamline processes and use automation. It had a turnover of $2.3 million in last financial year.

 

In a statement, Reliance said it has "signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SenseHawk Inc for a total transaction value of $32 million, including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and R&D."

SenseHawk helps accelerate solar projects from planning to production by helping companies streamline processes and use automation.

It has helped 140+ customers in 15 countries adopt new technology for their 600+ sites and assets totalling 100+ GW.

Reliance said it expects to complete the acquisition by end of the year.

Over the past two years, Reliance has invested $1.6 billion in building capabilities in new energy across EPC, technology and the supply chain.

SenseHawk, along with Reliance's other investments in new energy, will be synergistic and create unique solutions with higher value to customers, the statement said.

Speaking about the acquisition, Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance, said, his company is committed to revolutionizing the green energy sector and has the vision to enable 100 GW of solar energy by 2030.

"In collaboration with SenseHawk, we will drive down costs, enhance productivity and improve on-time performance to deliver the lowest LCoE for solar projects globally and make solar energy the go-to source of power in lockstep with our vision for solar energy," he said.

LCoE refers to Levelized Cost of Energy.

Commenting on the partnership, Swarup Mavanoor, CEO and co-founder, SenseHawk, said, "Rahul Sankhe, Karthik Mekala, Saideep Talari, Viral Patel and I collaborated with a vision to impact all of the processes in the solar lifecycle.

"We are delighted with the confidence that Reliance has demonstrated in us with this investment."

Adding to that, Rahul Sankhe, president and co-founder, SenseHawk, said this partnership will open new use cases, help nascent markets, and offer higher value to customers across the solar lifecycle.

"We are on a mission to improve the solar energy ecosystem, acquiring 50 per cent of the market by 2025 and with Reliance as our partner, we will accelerate on our execution toward that goal."

SenseHawk is an early-stage California-based developer of software-based management tools for the solar energy generation industry with operations in the US, UAE and India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Frugal management is essential for Indian companies'
'Frugal management is essential for Indian companies'
Face recognition system at airports: Should you worry?
Face recognition system at airports: Should you worry?
Now get the business class experience in Tata cars
Now get the business class experience in Tata cars
Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja
Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja
Not a claimant for PM's post, says Nitish in Delhi
Not a claimant for PM's post, says Nitish in Delhi
Ford offers final severance package for Chennai staff
Ford offers final severance package for Chennai staff
Onam: Cucumber Pachadi, Beetroot Pachadi
Onam: Cucumber Pachadi, Beetroot Pachadi

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ford offers final severance package for Chennai staff

Ford offers final severance package for Chennai staff

When Will Banks End Customer Harassment?

When Will Banks End Customer Harassment?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances