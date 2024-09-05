News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Reliance board approves 1:1 bonus issue

Reliance board approves 1:1 bonus issue

Source: PTI
September 05, 2024 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The board of Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday approved issuing 1:1 bonus shares -- the first bonus issue in seven years.

Mukesh Ambani

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Reliance, the nation's most valuable company, had last issued bonus shares in September 2017.

 

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board recommended to shareholders for their approval "issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (one) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 (one) existing full paid-up equity share".

The record date for such issuances will be intimated separately, it said.

Prior to the 1:1 bonus issue in 2017, Reliance had in 2009 issued 1:1 bonus share.

The company board also approved and sought shareholder nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades
Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades
High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market
High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
Keep Hasina quiet or...: Yunus warns India
Keep Hasina quiet or...: Yunus warns India
SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas, CBI arrest
SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas, CBI arrest
Sensex, Nifty extend losses; Reliance, Airtel drag
Sensex, Nifty extend losses; Reliance, Airtel drag
A new tennis rivalry you need to know about
A new tennis rivalry you need to know about

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Income Rise To Boost Household Asset Rebuilding

Income Rise To Boost Household Asset Rebuilding

The Legend Returns: Jawa 42 FJ Launch

The Legend Returns: Jawa 42 FJ Launch

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances