Rediff.com  » Business » Reliance-backed Dunzo in trouble

Reliance-backed Dunzo in trouble

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 23:02 IST
Logistics and delivery firm Dunzo plans to settle dues of former employees in next three months while it is regularising salary for its current employees, sources said.

The firm backed by Reliance Retail and Google said that while its co-founder Davlir Suri has decided to leave the company, another co-founder Mukund Jha will continue be part of the strategic leadership team.

"In June salary of 85 per cent employees were paid.

 

"Salary of current employees for the month of July is pending and rest of month salary has been cleared.

"The July month salary will also be cleared in some time.

"Dues of ex-employees will be settled in the next three months," a source, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

The development comes after Dunzo raised $75 million in April, and fired about 300 employees in the first half of this year as part of cost-cutting measures.

The company in total has raised around $457 million.

Another source said that the company has plans to lay off around 150-200 employees.

The information, however, could not be confirmed officially.

Suri has quit but the company denied reports of Jha's exit.

"Dalvir has been instrumental in building out every new line of business at Dunzo.

"He has been the key zero to one person from the founding team that just gets things done.

"He has been meaning to take a break for sometime now - and with over 6 years spent building Dunzo, he plans to move forward to pursuing new journeys," Dunzo co-founder and CEO Kabeer Biswas said.

On a query related to Jha quitting the company, Dunzo spokesperson said: "Mukund remains an integral part of Dunzo's leadership team.

"While we are restructuring the organisation with new leaders driving key mandates, Mukund will continue to be an important part of the strategic leadership team guiding and directing Dunzo's future roadmap."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
