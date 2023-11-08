News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Realtors gear up for firecracker Diwali, offers slew of attractive schemes

Realtors gear up for firecracker Diwali, offers slew of attractive schemes

By Aneeka Chatterjee
November 08, 2023 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the real estate sector witnessing robust demand, realtors are doling out freebies and offering a slew of attractive schemes to lure potential customers this festival season.

Realty

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

“Developers are providing Amazon vouchers that go up to Rs 1 lakh, iPads, and flexible payment plans that propel customer excitement,” said Angad Bedi, managing director at real estate company BCD Group.

 

Bedi said customers have a mindset to go for a change during the festival season, and developers see it as an opportunity to combine it with long-term and practical offers that drive buyers to close in on a deal during this period.

BCD Group is offering guaranteed rental options for homebuyers at 7 per cent for two years.

Mangalam Group introduced a loyalty customer incentive, with a minimum purchase of Rs 25 lakh or more, and customers are being gifted a gold coin.

The Prestige Group has introduced a 25:75 flexible payment plan for some of its properties where the homebuyer needs to pay only 25 per cent of the amount in advance, with the rest to be paid after they move in.

Real estate consultancy Anarock Group said the first nine months of 2023 witnessed housing sales of over 3.49 lakh units across the top 7 cities.

This came despite a rise in interest rates and housing prices.

Anarock is confident about the prospects this festival season as well.

Anarock launched 93,000 units across the top 7 cities in the October to December quarter last year.

“Going by the current trends in the housing market, this year we may expect at least 25-30 per cent yearly growth in housing sales in Q4 2023, as against the corresponding period in 2022.

"Last year, the top 7 cities saw total sales of nearly 92,180 units in the festive quarter of Q4 2022,” said Anuj Puri, Anarock Group chairman.

The festival season provides a major thrust to residential real estate activity in India, according to real estate consultancy Colliers India.

Home buying remains an emotive concept and the perks of home ownership cannot be overemphasised, especially after the pandemic, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aneeka Chatterjee
Source: source
 
Print this article
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
Will INDIA's Caste Card Work Against Modi?
Will INDIA's Caste Card Work Against Modi?
Parliament winter session in 2nd week of December
Parliament winter session in 2nd week of December
Cops grill Elvish Yadav for 2 hours; probe finds...
Cops grill Elvish Yadav for 2 hours; probe finds...
Narrow escape for Amit Shah: Raj govt orders probe
Narrow escape for Amit Shah: Raj govt orders probe

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'2 to 3 years before small car market revives'

'2 to 3 years before small car market revives'

Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs

Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances