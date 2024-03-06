News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI's diktat to banks for issuance of credit cards

RBI's diktat to banks for issuance of credit cards

Source: PTI
March 06, 2024 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reserve Bank has directed banks to provide their eligible customers with an option to choose from multiple card networks at the time of issuing credit or debit cards, a move which will benefit card users.

Credit cards

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The central bank also asked issuers of credit cards not to enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain customers from availing the services of other networks.

"On a review, it is observed that some arrangements existing between card networks and card issuers are not conducive to the availability of choice for customers," the Reserve Bank said in a circular.

 

For the existing cardholders, this option may be provided at the time of the next renewal, it said.

"The RBI being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient, in the interest of payment system and public interest, to do so, hereby, directs...

"Card issuers shall not enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks," it said.

The circular listed authorised card networks -- American Express Banking Corp, Diners Club International Ltd, MasterCard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd, and National Payments Corporation of India -- Rupay and Visa Worldwide Pte Limited.

Card issuers and networks will have to ensure adherence to the RBI's guidelines in existing agreements at the time of amendment or renewal and when fresh agreements are executed, it said.

However, it said the direction would not be applicable to credit card issuers with number of active cards issued by them being 10 lakh or less in number.

"Card issuers who issue credit cards on their own authorised card network are excluded from the applicability of the circular," it said.

The directions of providing options to the eligible customers to choose from multiple card networks would be effective 6 months from the date of this circular, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Bull Run In PSU Banks Continue?
Will Bull Run In PSU Banks Continue?
'Largecaps offer reasonable safety'
'Largecaps offer reasonable safety'
'Investors should have balanced portfolio'
'Investors should have balanced portfolio'
Maldives to get 'non-lethal' arms, training from China
Maldives to get 'non-lethal' arms, training from China
Real Madrid's Bellingham suspended for dissent
Real Madrid's Bellingham suspended for dissent
Russia, China plan nuclear reactor on Moon!
Russia, China plan nuclear reactor on Moon!
Srikanth stuns Chou Tien Chen, Prannoy loses
Srikanth stuns Chou Tien Chen, Prannoy loses

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Coming Soon! The Bullet Train!

Coming Soon! The Bullet Train!

New Challenges Facing Banks

New Challenges Facing Banks

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances