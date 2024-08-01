News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI releases draft rules on AePS to counter frauds on payments system

RBI releases draft rules on AePS to counter frauds on payments system

By Ajinkya Kawale
August 01, 2024 17:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released draft guidelines for streamlining the onboarding and monitoring of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) operators to counter frauds perpetuated through the ecosystem.

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: ANI Photo

Banks and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are required to comply with these directions within three months from the date of issue of the guidelines.

Since these are draft guidelines, the final date of issue of these directions is undefined.

 

Acquiring banks, which onboard AePS touchpoint operators, will be required to carry out due diligence in the form of Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines for all the operators they take onboard.

These banks will be required to update the KYC of the operators if they have not performed a single financial transaction for a continuous period of six months.

It will be the responsibility of the NPCI and acquiring banks to ensure that only one bank takes onboard a particular touchpoint operator.

As part of ongoing due diligence, acquiring banks should continuously monitor the activities of AePS touchpoint operators.

Based on the risk profile of a particular operator, transaction limits will be set.

Transactions of AePS touchpoint operators shall be consistent with their location of operation and risk profile, as per the draft guidelines.

AePS is a payment system in which transactions are enabled through an individual's Aadhaar number and biometrics, or OTP (One-Time Password) authentication.

AePS enables basic banking services such as cash withdrawal, balance enquiry, mini statement, cash deposit, and fund transfer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajinkya Kawale
Source: source
 
Print this article
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'
'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'
'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'
'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'
I wanted to run away: Doctor on Wayanad post-mortems
I wanted to run away: Doctor on Wayanad post-mortems
Cobbler rejects Rs 10L, keeps slipper made by Rahul
Cobbler rejects Rs 10L, keeps slipper made by Rahul
Guv's notice to Sidda heats up Karnataka politics
Guv's notice to Sidda heats up Karnataka politics
'You Don't Get What You Want'
'You Don't Get What You Want'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will Curvv Be An SUV Trend Setter?

Will Curvv Be An SUV Trend Setter?

MAF's Steal A March Over BAF's

MAF's Steal A March Over BAF's

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances