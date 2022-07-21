News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI postpones MPC meeting by a day to August 3

RBI postpones MPC meeting by a day to August 3

Source: PTI
July 21, 2022 23:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank of India has postponed the meeting of its interest rate setting Monetary Policy Committee by a day to August 3 due to administrative exigencies.

RBI

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The RBI said the decision of the MPC will be known on August 5 as against the earlier schedule of August 4.

"Due to administrative exigencies, it has been decided to reschedule the MPC meeting from August 2-4, 2022 to August 3-5, 2022," RBI said in a statement on Thursday.

 

The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations.

The panel, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has two representatives from the central bank and three external members.

It is widely expected that the RBI may increase benchmark interest rate to cool down high inflation.

The retail inflation print was 7.01 per cent for June, higher than the RBI's upper tolerance level.

The central government has tasked the RBI to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side.

The inflation target for the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 under the RBI Act 1934 is 4 per cent with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

To tame inflation, the RBI has raised interest rate by 90 basis points in the last two months. The repo rate has gone up from 4 per cent to 4.90 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Major PSU banks to go live on AA system by July-end
Major PSU banks to go live on AA system by July-end
Labour pain for pvt airlines; staff plan mass leave
Labour pain for pvt airlines; staff plan mass leave
'A $5 trillion economy won't be a dream'
'A $5 trillion economy won't be a dream'
Rights of migrant workers can't be ignored: SC
Rights of migrant workers can't be ignored: SC
RBI postpones MPC meeting by a day to August 3
RBI postpones MPC meeting by a day to August 3
Modi, Nadda visit Murmu's home to greet her on win
Modi, Nadda visit Murmu's home to greet her on win
Cross-voting by Oppn members boosts Murmu's tally
Cross-voting by Oppn members boosts Murmu's tally

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rupee at 80: Little relief from high trade deficit

Rupee at 80: Little relief from high trade deficit

Innovation: K'taka, Telangana, Haryana bag top 3 ranks

Innovation: K'taka, Telangana, Haryana bag top 3 ranks

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances