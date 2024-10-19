News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial

RBI lifts restrictions on JM Financial

Source: PTI
October 19, 2024 00:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

JM Financial on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions imposed on its subsidiary JM Financial Products Ltd with regard to financing against shares and debentures.

RBI

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

"We wish to inform you that the RBI, vide its letter dated October 18, 2024, has lifted the restrictions imposed by it on the company (JM Financial Products Ltd) through its order dated March 5, 2024," JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

 

With this communication, the company is permitted to provide, with immediate effect, the financing against shares and debentures in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, it added.

On March 5, the RBI barred JM Financial Products Ltd (JMFPL) from giving loans against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans for initial public offering (IPO) of shares with immediate effect.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania
High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania
'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'
'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'
Laxman praises Rohit
Laxman praises Rohit
Putin invites Palestine Prez to BRICS; Modi to attend
Putin invites Palestine Prez to BRICS; Modi to attend
Ishan Kishan gets lifeline
Ishan Kishan gets lifeline
ISL; Mumbai City look to snap winless run vs FC Goa
ISL; Mumbai City look to snap winless run vs FC Goa

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'

'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'

Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?

Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances