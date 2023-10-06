News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Source: PTI
October 06, 2023 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for fourth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation.

Shaktikanta Das

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

 

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level.

According to him, the growth projection has been retained at 6.5 per cent for the current financial year with risks evenly balanced.

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) touching 6.83 per cent in August.

The September print of inflation is expected next week.

The government has mandated the RBI to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'
'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Can Nifty 50 Hit 21,000 By Diwali?
Can Nifty 50 Hit 21,000 By Diwali?
World Cup: Can Sri Lankan young guns shine vs SA?
World Cup: Can Sri Lankan young guns shine vs SA?
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Watch: Aamir-Salman's Superhit Evening
Watch: Aamir-Salman's Superhit Evening
Asian Games: Prannoy loses in semis; bags bronze
Asian Games: Prannoy loses in semis; bags bronze

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus

PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus

10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge

10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances