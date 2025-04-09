HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » RBI cuts rate by 25 bps to 6%, borrowers relieved

RBI cuts rate by 25 bps to 6%, borrowers relieved

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 09, 2025 10:45 IST

x

The RBI on Wednesday slashed key interest rate by 25 basis points, for the second time in a row, to support a shuttering economy hit by reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US.

Reserve Bank of India

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Following the rate cut, the key policy rate eased to 6 per cent providing relief to home, auto and corporate loan borrowers.

 

In its last policy in February, RBI had trimmed repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

This rate came after previous rate reduction in May 2020.

The last revision of rates happened in February 2023 when the policy rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to slash the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

RBI has lowered the GDP growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from earlier projection of 6.7 per cent due to global uncertainties.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had announced a hefty 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports, effective April 9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Not The Time To Pull Out Of Equities'
'Not The Time To Pull Out Of Equities'
'Investors: Stay Calm. Avoid Speculation'
'Investors: Stay Calm. Avoid Speculation'
'Not Time To Panic. It's Time To Buy'
'Not Time To Panic. It's Time To Buy'
India VIX Soars: Trouble Ahead?
India VIX Soars: Trouble Ahead?
'Consumers should not pay higher taxes for clean tech'
'Consumers should not pay higher taxes for clean tech'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes

webstory image 2

10 Magical Millet Recipes For Your Good Health

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

President Murmu departs for Slovakia after concluding Portugal visit2:13

President Murmu departs for Slovakia after concluding...

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Famous Colosseum landmark in Rome2:32

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Famous Colosseum...

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a restaurant1:13

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD