Railways gets Rs 2.52 lakh crore, 200 Vande Bharat trains approved

Railways gets Rs 2.52 lakh crore, 200 Vande Bharat trains approved

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2025 19:16 IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the Budget 2025-26 maintained the government's continuous push to improve Railways by allocating Rs 2.52 lakh crore to it and approving projects such as manufacturing 17,500 general coaches, 200 Vande Bharat and 100 Amrit Bharat trains, among others.

Photograph: ANI Photo

"New projects worth Rs 4.6 lakh crore have been included in the budget which will be completed in four to five years. These are related to laying of new lines, doubling, quadrupling, new constructions, station redevelopment, flyover, under-passes among many others," the Railway minister told reporters at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi.

He added that 100 Amrit Bharat, 50 Namo Bharat and 200 Vande Bharat -- both sleepers as well as chair car variants -- will be manufactured in the next two to three years.

"With new Amrit Bharat trains, we will connect many more short-distance cities."

 

Regarding general coaches, Vaishnaw said 17,500 such coaches have been approved for manufacturing in the coming years.

"The manufacturing of general coaches is already going on and 1400 such coaches will be manufactured by the end of March 31. In FY 2025-26, our target is to manufacture 2,000 general coaches. Besides, 1,000 new flyovers have been approved for construction," Vaishnaw said.

"Another big milestone which the Railways is going to achieve by March 31 is regarding our cargo carrying capacity. We will achieve the target of carrying 1.6 billion tonnes of cargo by March 31 to become the second largest cargo-carrying railways in the world after China."

The minister also announced, "We are going to achieve 100 per cent electrification by the end of this financial year."

Highlighting the government's focus on investment in the safety of rail operation, Vaishnaw said the allocation for it has been increased from Rs 1.08 lakh crore to Rs 1.14 lakh crore. In the next financial year, it will be further enhanced to Rs 1.16 lakh crore."

According to Vaishnaw, the total budget is Rs 2.64 lakh crore when PPP investments are combined to it.

"It is a big and comprehensive effort to improve Railways," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
