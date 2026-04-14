Qlik and ServiceNow Join Forces to Integrate Data Analytics and AI into Enterprise Workflows

Qlik and ServiceNow are partnering to revolutionise enterprise workflows by integrating data analytics and artificial intelligence, empowering businesses to make faster, more informed decisions.

Photograph: Reuters.

Key Points Qlik and ServiceNow partner to integrate data analytics and AI into enterprise workflows for improved decision-making.

The partnership aims to provide richer data context to AI-driven processes and workflows.

Qlik's analytics engine will combine with ServiceNow's Workflow Data Fabric to surface patterns and relationships across systems.

The integration will enable businesses to connect workflow execution with governed data and insights from across the enterprise.

The collaboration focuses on providing trusted, governed intelligence and decision-ready data within existing workflows.

Data analytics and artificial intelligence player Qlik on Tuesday announced a partnership with ServiceNow to help enterprises integrate trusted data context and deeper insights into workflows and AI-driven processes, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

As organisations push AI deeper into operations, one opportunity stands out: workflows and agents that act with richer context and deliver better outcomes, US-based IT company Qlik said in a statement.

ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric provides a powerful foundation, and the operational picture gets even stronger when paired with signals from ERP, CRM, billing, supply chain, support, and other systems. When those connections come together, teams can surface important relationships, respond faster, and act with greater confidence, it said.

Enhancing Workflow Execution with Data Insights

Qlik and ServiceNow are building on that opportunity by strengthening the connection between governed enterprise data, better insight, and workflow execution, it said.

Qlik brings the ability to combine ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with a broader enterprise context, use the Qlik Analytics Engine and AI to surface patterns and relationships across systems, and help customers identify what should happen next, it said.

"Workflows and AI agents are being asked to do more than route work. They are being asked to interpret business conditions and act with better judgment. That takes more than system data on its own. It takes the ability to combine ServiceNow signals with broader enterprise context, apply analytics and AI, and feed that intelligence back into the workflow where action happens," Qlik Chief Strategy Officer James Fisher said.

Companies want AI that fits inside the systems where work already happens, but they also want those systems to operate with a fuller understanding of the business. That means connecting workflow execution to governed context, explainable insight, and signals drawn from across the enterprise, not just one application view.

"The decisions people and agents make every day are only as good as the data behind them. Our partnership connects those insights from third-party data directly to action inside ServiceNow, extending the reach of Workflow Data Fabric to the systems where critical data already lives. The result: people and agents that act on trusted, governed intelligence, and decision-ready data in the workflows where work gets done," ServiceNow VP Pramod Mahadevan added.