News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Prices of 3 Amul milk brands hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Prices of 3 Amul milk brands hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Source: PTI
August 16, 2022 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from Wednesday, the GCMMF said in a statement.

This price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk, it said.

 

The hike of Rs 2 per litre translates into a four per cent increase in MRP, which is lower than the average food inflation, the statement said.

"The GCMMF has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR,West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk," the Anand-headquartered federation said.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, now the price of 500 ml of Amul Gold will be Rs 31, Amul Taaza- Rs 25 and Amul Shakti- Rs 28, it said.

"The cattle feeding cost alone has increased by approximately 20 per cent compared to last year.

"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of eight to nine per cent over the previous year," the statement said.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers to the milk producers, it said.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative prices for our milk producers and encourage them for higher milk production," the release added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ratan Tata invests in startup Goodfellows
Ratan Tata invests in startup Goodfellows
Chinese cos may have to exit sub-Rs 10K mobile market
Chinese cos may have to exit sub-Rs 10K mobile market
Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: These stocks worth your money?
Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: These stocks worth your money?
Doesn't She Look Just Like Alia Bhatt?
Doesn't She Look Just Like Alia Bhatt?
Is Saif's Pout BETTER Than Kareena's?
Is Saif's Pout BETTER Than Kareena's?
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington
Nitish keeps home; Tejashwi gets health, roads
Nitish keeps home; Tejashwi gets health, roads

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Our rate of growth will fall further'

'Our rate of growth will fall further'

'Data protection bill veered away from core issues'

'Data protection bill veered away from core issues'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances