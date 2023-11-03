News
Positive global trends help Sensex gain 283 points

Positive global trends help Sensex gain 283 points

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 03, 2023 16:45 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with gains on Friday in line with positive trends in global markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 282.88 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 64,363.78.

During the day, it jumped 454.29 points or 0.70 per cent to 64,535.19.

The Nifty went up by 97.35 points or 0.51 per cent to 19,230.60.

 

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance Bank were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.01 per cent to $86.86 a barrel.

"The optimism is buoyed by firm global clues, steady macroeconomic data and strong domestic corporate earnings.

"Clues that Fed is unlikely to hike rates in the future and modest decline in oil prices are adding to the optimism," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded equities worth Rs 1,261.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
