HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Mehul Choksi detained in Belgium on India's extradition request

Mehul Choksi detained in Belgium on India's extradition request

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 14, 2025 08:49 IST

x

Absconding diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has been detained in Belgium following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies for his alleged involvement in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank loan 'fraud' case, official sources said Monday.

Mehul Choksi

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The action against the diamantaire was taken on Saturday.

Sources said that after the Interpol Red Notice against him for arrest was "deleted", Indian agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, moved for his extradition from Belgium.

 

Choksi, his nephew and fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi and their family members and employees, bank officials and others were booked by the two agencies in 2018 for perpetrating the alleged loan fraud at the Brady House branch of PNB in Mumbai.

ED alleged that Choksi, his firm Gitanjali Gems and others "committed the offence of cheating against Punjab National Bank in connivance with certain bank officials by fraudulently getting the LOUs (letters of undertaking) issued and got the FLCs (foreign letter of credit) enhanced without following prescribed procedure and caused a wrongful loss to the bank."

The ED has filed three charge sheets against Choksi till now.

The CBI too has filed similar charge sheets against him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sebi attaches bank, demat, MF accounts of Mehul Choksi
Sebi attaches bank, demat, MF accounts of Mehul Choksi
Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol's Red Notices list
Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol's Red Notices list
Mehul Choksi: 'I want to clear my name'
Mehul Choksi: 'I want to clear my name'
Sebi issues Rs 5.35-cr demand notice to Mehul Choksi
Sebi issues Rs 5.35-cr demand notice to Mehul Choksi
Mehul Choksi on why he has not returned to India
Mehul Choksi on why he has not returned to India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

48 Hours In Delhi? 5 Must-See Dilli Places

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2025: 7 Rituals You Should Know

webstory image 3

8 Most Expensive Space Missions

VIDEOS

Sadhy Thali: A combination of taste, health and tradition2:42

Sadhy Thali: A combination of taste, health and tradition

Natasa Stankovic sets the ramp on fire at BTFW1:03

Natasa Stankovic sets the ramp on fire at BTFW

Sussanne Khan spotted at Mumbai airport0:39

Sussanne Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD