Despite odds, Maruti, Mahindra saw sales momentum in April

Amid challenging market environment, Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra reported an increase in vehicle dispatches to dealers last month while Tata Motors and Hyundai saw a year-on-year drop in sales.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Maruti Suzuki India

Interestingly, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors moved up the ladder to the second and third positions, respectively, last month in the domestic passenger vehicle segment while pushing long-time number two player, Hyundai Motor India to the fourth position.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India reported a 1 per cent year-on-year increase in total domestic dispatches (including PVs and LCV Super Carry) last month at 1,42,053 units.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose marginally to 138,704 units compared to 137,952 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, dropped to 6,332 units against 11,519 units in April last year.

Dispatches of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, however, rose to 61,591 units from 56,953 units a year ago.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Maruti Suzuki India

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and XL6, clocked sales of 59,022 units last month compared to 56,553 units earlier.

"Despite a challenging market environment and no new model launches, we have managed to maintain our performance, with wholesales of around 1.42 lakh units, which is better than April 2024," MSI senior executive officer (marketing & sales) Partho Banerjee stated.

Retail sales have also kept pace, reaching around 1.44 lakh units, he added.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said its utility vehicle sales surged 28 per cent to 52,330 units in the domestic market last month against 41,008 units in the year-ago period.

"Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52,330 units, a growth of 28 per cent and total vehicle sales of 84,170 units, a 19 per cent growth over the same month last year.

"These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings," M&M Ltd president - automotive division, Veejay Nakra said.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Tata Motors reported a 6 per cent dip in its passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, in the domestic market at 45,199 units against 47,883 units in the corresponding month last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market stood at 44,374 units in April, a dip of 12 per cent, as compared with 50,201 units in the year-ago period.

"While the domestic market continues to face headwinds on account of various macroeconomic factors, we continue to champion 'Make in India, Made for the World', emphasising the company's strong focus on exports," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Kia Motors India

Kia India reported an 18 per cent on-year increase in domestic wholesales to 23,623 units in April against 19,968 units to dealers in April 2024.

"As we look ahead, our unwavering focus remains on delivering progressive, customer-centric mobility solutions that resonate with evolving aspirations," Kia India senior VP and head of sales and marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its sales increased 33 per cent year-on-year to 27,324 units in April.

"Our multi-pathway approach, which provides diverse technology options, has enabled us to respond positively to shifting customer needs and has ensured strong demand across our line-up," Varinder Wadhwa, vice president for sales-service-used car business, said.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

JSW MG Motor India said its sales increased 23 per cent year-on-year to 5,829 units in April. The automaker dispatched 4,725 units to dealers in April last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, TVS Motor/Meta

In the two-wheelers space, TVS Motor Company reported a 7 per cent on-year growth in sales at 3,23,647 units in April.