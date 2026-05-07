Paytm Turns Profitable, Focuses On AI Integration

Paytm announces a profitable Q4, driven by core payments and financial services, while strategically investing in AI to reshape the fintech landscape.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Paytm reports a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore in Q4 FY26, a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 545 crore in the same period last year.

The fintech company's revenue from operations grew by 18.4 per cent to Rs 2,264 crore in Q4 FY26.

Paytm is prioritising new investments in artificial intelligence to enhance its customer and merchant base.

Paytm has ruled out plans to apply for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, preferring a partnership model.

Fintech major One97 Communications (Paytm) has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, on the back of strong tailwinds in its core payments business, growth in merchant and personal loans, and its most profitable quarter on the consumer side in the last two years.

This marks a big turnaround for Paytm, which posted a loss of Rs 545 crore in the same period a year ago.

Paytm's Revenue Growth and Financial Performance

Paytm's revenue from operations grew by 18.4 per cent to Rs 2,264 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 1,912 crore in Q4 FY25.

"We are seeing strong tailwinds in payments, both in offline merchants as well as online merchants... We are also seeing very good growth in financial services... and we are now seeing recovery in personal loans and market share growth in wealth," Paytm President and Group CFO Madhur Deora said during the company's earnings call on Thursday.

Further, He noted the impact of consumer-level unit economics, adding, "We have had the best quarter from a profitable standpoint on the consumer side in the last eight quarters. So it is flowing down to the bottom line despite additional spendings."

Annual Profit and Revenue Surge

During the financial year ended March 2026, Paytm posted a consolidated profit of Rs 552 crore compared to a loss of Rs 663 crore in FY25.

The annual revenue from operations of Paytm grew by 22.2 per cent to Rs 8,437 crore in FY26 from Rs 6,900 crore in FY25.

Strategic Focus on Payments and AI

The company's revenue mix remains heavily anchored by its core offerings, with payments accounting for about 55 per cent of the revenue and financial services contributing about 30 per cent. Paytm is doubling down on artificial intelligence, with Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma asserting that the technology will fundamentally "reset" the industry landscape by 2030.

Sharma noted that the company is specifically prioritising new investments in AI to enhance the lives of its existing customer and merchant base.

"I feel lucky that we did not dump a lot of money earlier because in the AI world, everything resets," he said.

No Plans for NBFC Licence

Paytm ruled out plans to apply for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence. Deora said, "We're not super excited about going for an NBFC licence."

He noted Paytm's preference for a "win-win" partnership model where Paytm handles distribution, technology, and collections, while its blue-chip lending partners manage capital, risk, and cyclicality.

"We have a very large payments market; that market is growing, and our market share is growing, and that combined with low penetration means that the opportunity in the short to medium term already is very, very large," he said.