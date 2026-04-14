Paytm Shifts to Majority Indian Ownership Amidst Rising Investor Confidence

Paytm achieves a significant milestone, transitioning to majority Indian ownership as domestic investors increase their stake, signaling strong confidence in the company's financial performance and future growth potential.

Key Points Paytm has become a majority Indian-owned and controlled company, with domestic investors holding 50.3% of the stake.

Domestic institutional investors have significantly increased their stake in Paytm, indicating growing confidence in the fintech firm.

Paytm reported its third consecutive profitable quarter, with revenue growth driven by merchant payments and lending.

Brokerages like Bank of America and Bernstein have upgraded Paytm's stock, citing stronger monetisation and improving profitability.

Paytm's merchant base continues to expand, with subscription merchants crossing 1.44 crore, demonstrating growth in its core business.

One 97 Communications Ltd, which operates the Paytm brand, has become a majority Indian-owned and controlled company after domestic investors increased their stake to 50.3 per cent as of March-end 2026.

The shift marks a structural change in ownership for the fintech firm, with domestic shareholding rising steadily in recent quarters, reflecting growing investor confidence.

Domestic institutional investors raised their stake to a record 23.1 per cent in the March quarter, up 2.8 percentage points sequentially and 9.1 percentage points from a year earlier, according to regulatory filings.

Mutual funds led the increase, with their holdings climbing to 16.6 per cent from 14.3 per cent in the previous quarter, while the number of funds investing in the company rose to 41 from 36, with entities, such as Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset and Bandhan Mutual Fund, continuing to expand their shareholding.

Insurance companies also added to their positions, taking their combined stake to 5.1 per cent from about 4.8 per cent earlier, with players, such as Tata AIA Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance, among those, increasing exposure.

Paytm's Financial Performance and Growth

The rise in domestic ownership comes alongside an improvement in operating performance. The company reported its third consecutive profitable quarter in the December quarter, posting a net profit of Rs 225 crore, while revenue rose 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,194 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 156 crore, with margins at 7 per cent. The company's merchant base also continued to expand, with subscription merchants crossing 1.44 crore, up 24 per cent over the year.

Brokerage Upgrades and Positive Outlook

Brokerages have noted improving fundamentals, with Bank of America upgrading the stock, citing stronger monetisation and profitability, particularly in merchant payments and lending. Bernstein also highlighted the company's revenue advantage in the merchant business and maintained a positive view on its earnings trajectory.

BofA recently upgraded Paytm, citing its leadership in higher-monetisation segments and improving profitability trajectory.

The brokerage said Paytm is "strong in B2B" and "is ahead in its monetisation journey with a more diversified business mix and better margins," driven by strength in merchant payments and lending. It maintained a 'Buy' rating on favourable risk-reward with a Rs 1,380 target price.

Bernstein also highlighted Paytm's monetisation advantage, noting that its merchant revenues are roughly twice that of its nearest competitor despite similar merchant payment volumes, and said the company is further along the profitability curve. It has ascribed an outperform rating to the stock.