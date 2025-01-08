HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Passive funds have to sell Rs 1.5K crore ITC Hotels shares after listing

Passive funds have to sell Rs 1.5K crore ITC Hotels shares after listing

By Abhishek Kumar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 11:18 IST

x

 Domestic passive mutual fund (MF) schemes will have to sell around Rs 1,500 crore worth of ITC Hotels shares once the demerged entity lists on the exchanges, according to estimates.

ITC Royal Bengal

IMAGE: The 450-room ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata. Photograph: Courtesy, ITC Hotels

Passive MF schemes — especially those tracking the Nifty 50 and Sensex — will have to offload their holdings in ITC Hotels as the stock will be excluded from the indices.

 

“Assuming the current static price of around Rs 260 remains on the day of exclusion, the passive flow for Nifty50 will be around $110 million (current weight of 23 basis points or bps), and for Sensex, it will be around $70 million (current weight of 28 bps),” Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama alternative & quantitative research, stated in a report.

According to the report, the stock has been assigned a value of around Rs 260 in Nifty 50 and Rs 270 in Sensex.

ITC Hotels is now part of both the Nifty50 and Sensex.

The stock will be excluded on the third day after trading commences.

However, the exchanges can choose to delay the stock's exit if the stock keeps hitting the circuit.

During the last such event in August 2023, Jio Financial shares hit the lower circuit for five-straight sessions post listing as passive funds rushed to sell their holdings.

This led to deferment of exclusion from the indices.

The listing may take close to a month, going by the timeline of previous major demergers.

While ITC Hotels is set to move out of the domestic indices, the company may find a place in global indices.

“Based on estimates, ITC Hotels is expected to meet the criteria for inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes.

"As a result, ITC Limited will remain part of the Standard Index.

"However, following the listing of ITC Hotels, the hotel business will be moved to the Small Cap Index and will no longer be part of the Standard Index,” the Nuvama report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why CEOs, Bankers Want To Be Like Bumrah
Why CEOs, Bankers Want To Be Like Bumrah
Tata Punch Knocks Out Maruti!
Tata Punch Knocks Out Maruti!
What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?
What Will Nirmalaji's Budget Be Like?
How is Tata Motors gearing up to face competition?
How is Tata Motors gearing up to face competition?
Temasek's Haldiram Deal May Be HUGE!
Temasek's Haldiram Deal May Be HUGE!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Broccoli Smoothie: 5-Minute Recipe

webstory image 2

Inside Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

webstory image 3

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood

VIDEOS

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri3:19

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest0:46

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD