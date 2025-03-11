HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Outage hits SBI Bank customers; issue now resolved

Outage hits SBI Bank customers; issue now resolved

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 11, 2025 21:27 IST

SBI customers faced difficulties in accessing UPI and mobile banking services for more than four hours on Tuesday due to some "technical issues".

SBI

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The country's largest lender later said the technical issues have been fully resolved.

SBI customers started facing the issues at around 1230 hrs on Tuesday, leading to social media chatter about the difficulties in accessing services.

 

"Technical issues with SBI UPI (unified payment interface) application stands resolved and is working fine since 5 PM," the bank, which services 50 crore customers, said in a statement.

The lender regretted the inconvenience caused to the customers.

The exact reason for the technical issues could not be immediately ascertained.

It can be noted that the sector regulator has been pressing banks to ensure seamless connectivity and invest sufficiently in the backend to make this possible.

The RBI has been insisting on curtailing such outages and also minimising the time taken for resolution of such disruptions, and taking very stern actions against errant entities if it finds non-compliance.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
