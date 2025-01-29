HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ola to unveil Gen 3 electric scooter this week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 29, 2025 22:50 IST

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday said electric scooter based on Gen 3 platform will be unveiled later this week.

Ola scooter

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Courtesy, Ola Electric

"Bringing the 'Next Level' with @OlaElectric Gen 3 scooters! We've significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way -- much higher performance, more features, great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again," he stated on X.

 

The Bengaluru-based Ola Electric will unveil the product range on January 31.

Ola Electric expects the new platform to bring in around 20 per cent margin savings.

Some savings will come in in January and then many more every quarter as all of the Gen 3 technologies come into play, he stated during the Q2 call with analysts.

"In terms of gross margin, we expect about a 20 point improvement as Gen 3 plays out over the next 12 months step-by-step," he noted.

During the call, Aggarwal had mentioned that in Gen 3 upgrade, the company is doing re-architecture of the motor platform which reduces cost, increases power density.

"We're doing rearchitecture of the electronics platform to lower the number of ECUs into smaller, largely a single board. We're doing some very cool work on battery as a structure which takes away some layers of plastic," he told analysts.

The company is doing some very interesting work on the way the mechanicals, the fabrication of the vehicle happens in the factory, which reduces the manufacturing cost, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
