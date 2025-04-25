HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NSE pledges Rs 1 cr to Pahalgam victims' families

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
April 25, 2025 02:19 IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief Ashish Kumar Chauhan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's  Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people and the bourse pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims.

NSE

Photograph: ANI Photo

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025 where 26 people lost their lives," Chauhan, who is MD and CEO of NSE, said on X.

 

"In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time," he added.

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

