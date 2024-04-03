News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » NSE halves lot size for Nifty 50 derivatives contracts

NSE halves lot size for Nifty 50 derivatives contracts

By Khushboo Tiwari
April 03, 2024 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has halved the lot size for trading derivatives contracts for the Nifty 50 index to 25 and also reduced the lot sizes of the Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Midcap indices as part of its periodic revision.

Nifty 50

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

“All contracts, i.e. weekly, monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly expires available for trading from the trade date of April 26, 2024, onwards will be with the revised market lot size,” the NSE said, referring to applicability of the change for Nifty 50.

 

The lot size in the derivatives segment refers to the fixed number of shares in a unit or group for which contracts are traded.

For instance, if the lot size is 25, then contracts in that multiple can only be traded.

The lot sizes are fixed based on stock price, liquidity, and risk.

Market experts said the reduction will lead to an increase in turnover and boost retail participation as the entry barrier will now halve.

“This will reduce its contract value from Rs 11.2 lakh to Rs 5.6 lakh and the margin requirement will also reduce to Rs 64,000 from the current Rs 1.28 lakh.

"This will increase the liquidity in the markets as traders with lesser capital will also now be able to take a position,” said Nilesh Sharma, executive director and president of Samco Securities.

For Nifty Financial Services, the lot size has been reduced from 40 to 25 while that of Nifty Midcap Select has been brought down from 75 to 50.

The first monthly expiry contract to have the revised market lot for both these indices will be from July 2024.

The exchange has kept the lot size for the Nifty Bank unchanged at 15.

Recently, NSE revised the lot sizes for 54 stocks in the futures and options segment.

The changes come at a time when the rival BSE is gaining market share in the derivatives segment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Khushboo Tiwari
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Some Cooling-Off In Small Caps'
'Some Cooling-Off In Small Caps'
Rupee Rebound Expected in April-June
Rupee Rebound Expected in April-June
India's Startup Scorecard
India's Startup Scorecard
Former Bihar Dy CM has cancer, will skip LS polls
Former Bihar Dy CM has cancer, will skip LS polls
The alternative to PM Modi is...: Shashi Tharoor
The alternative to PM Modi is...: Shashi Tharoor
Bright, Bold Aishwarya
Bright, Bold Aishwarya
Wickets or pace? Mayank reveals his bowling mantra
Wickets or pace? Mayank reveals his bowling mantra

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Hospital Stays Are Getting Shorter

Why Hospital Stays Are Getting Shorter

Dog Ban Takes Toll On Business

Dog Ban Takes Toll On Business

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances