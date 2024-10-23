NSE Bull Gets A Human Family

Glimpses of the iconic NSE Bull and the newly renovated atrium at the National Stock Exchange headquarters in Mumbai.
On the NSE's 30th anniversary on September 6, 2024, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, along with NSE CEO Ashish Chouhan unveiled two sets of sculptures showing a bull and six human figures representing an Indian family outside the stock exchange.
Sculptor Ram Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity, sculpted the NSE statues.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com