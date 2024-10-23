News
NSE Bull Gets A Human Family

NSE Bull Gets A Human Family

By REDIFF BUSINESS
October 23, 2024 14:41 IST
Glimpses of the iconic NSE Bull and the newly renovated atrium at the National Stock Exchange headquarters in Mumbai.

On the NSE's 30th anniversary on September 6, 2024, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, along with NSE CEO Ashish Chouhan unveiled two sets of sculptures showing a bull and six human figures representing an Indian family outside the stock exchange.

Sculptor Ram Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity, sculpted the NSE statues.

 

All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF BUSINESS
 
