News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Nifty hits fresh record; Sensex gains 52 points

Nifty hits fresh record; Sensex gains 52 points

Source: PTI
September 14, 2023 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The NSE benchmark Nifty advanced over 33 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 20,103 while Sensex ticked higher for the tenth straight session on Thursday, helped by fag-end buying in oil & gas, metal and commodity stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After swinging between gains and losses throughout the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 52.01 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 67,519.

During the session, it jumped 304.06 points or 0.45 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day high of 67,771.05.

 

The Nifty advanced 33.10 points or 0.16 per cent to end at its all-time closing high of 20,103.10.

During the day, it gained 97.65 points or 0.48 per cent to reach its lifetime intra-day peak of 20,167.65.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.56 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and L&T.

In contrast, Asian Paints, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

Wholesale price-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at (-) 0.52 per cent, but prices of food articles and fuel showed an uptick.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.56 per cent to $92.39 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,631.63 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How much does iPhone 15 cost? Rs 79,900 to Rs 199,900
How much does iPhone 15 cost? Rs 79,900 to Rs 199,900
Bank fraud case: 14-day JC for Jet's Naresh Goyal
Bank fraud case: 14-day JC for Jet's Naresh Goyal
All Eyes On M&M-RBL Bank Saga
All Eyes On M&M-RBL Bank Saga
Muralitharan's surprise World Cup predictions
Muralitharan's surprise World Cup predictions
Now, only birth certificate enough to get many services
Now, only birth certificate enough to get many services
Harmanpreet on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list
Harmanpreet on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list
Pawan Kalyan's party ties up with Chandrababu Naidu
Pawan Kalyan's party ties up with Chandrababu Naidu

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Adani forms JV to sell green hydrogen in Japan

Adani forms JV to sell green hydrogen in Japan

Aug's wholesale price based inflation remains negative

Aug's wholesale price based inflation remains negative

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances