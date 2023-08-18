News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Net FDI into India declines sharply to $5 billion in Q1

Net FDI into India declines sharply to $5 billion in Q1

By Abhijit Lele
August 18, 2023 18:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The sectors that received most of the investment during this period included manufacturing, financial services, business services, computer services, electricity, and other energy sectors.

Abhijit Lele reports.

Dollar

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters Archives

Showing the effect of global slowdown, the net foreign direct investments (FDI) to India declined sharply to $4.99 billion in the April-June quarter (Q1FY4) from $13.92 billion in the same period a year ago.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin (August 2023) said the moderation in gross inward FDI, coupled with a rise in repatriation of investments from India, resulted in a decline in net FDI.

The repatriation from the country surged to $10.43 billion in Q1 from $6.21 billion in the year-ago period.

 

Manufacturing, financial services, business services, computer services, electricity, and other energy sectors accounted for more than two-thirds of the fresh equity flows during this period, the RBI report said.

Singapore, followed by the Netherlands, Japan, the US, and Mauritius were major source countries for FDI during the same period.

According to fDi Intelligence, major globally announced FDI projects during the first half of 2023 were led by green energy transition and digitalisation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhijit Lele
Source: source
 
Print this article
Can Isha Do What Her Dad Did With Jio?
Can Isha Do What Her Dad Did With Jio?
Can Akasa Break IndiGo And Tata's Stranglehold?
Can Akasa Break IndiGo And Tata's Stranglehold?
Debt Collection Goes Digital
Debt Collection Goes Digital
HC directs RSS weekly to remove article on principal
HC directs RSS weekly to remove article on principal
India-Pak clash 'not for cowards,' warns Shoaib Akhtar
India-Pak clash 'not for cowards,' warns Shoaib Akhtar
Ghoomer Review
Ghoomer Review
Any link in Dabholkar, others' killings, SC asks CBI
Any link in Dabholkar, others' killings, SC asks CBI

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Must Mark and Musk Be So Macho?

Why Must Mark and Musk Be So Macho?

Why Uday Kotak Will Step Down In December

Why Uday Kotak Will Step Down In December

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances