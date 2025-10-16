HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nestle's Q2 profit slips 17.4% to Rs 743 cr

Nestle's Q2 profit slips 17.4% to Rs 743 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 16, 2025 15:05 IST

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 17.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 743.17 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

Nestle

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 899.5 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India.

The company said its revenue increased 11 per cent to Rs 5,630.23 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 5,074.76 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

 

The total expenses of Nestle India rose 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,616.73 crore in the second quarter of this financial year.

In the September quarter, Nestle India's domestic sales climbed 10.8 per cent to Rs 5,411.02 crore, as against Rs 4,883.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its exports surged 14.4 per cent to Rs 219.21 crore.

Chairman and managing director Manish Tiwary said domestic sales grew at a double-digit rate, led by volume growth.

"Three out of four product groups delivered strong volume, led by double-digit growth.

"Our domestic sales reached Rs 5,411 crore, the highest ever recorded in any quarter," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
