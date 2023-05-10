News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » NCLT admits Go First's plea to start bankruptcy process

NCLT admits Go First's plea to start bankruptcy process

Source: PTI
May 10, 2023 12:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate the insolvency resolution process against the airline.

Go First

Photograph: Facebook/Go First

A two-member bench comprising President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L N Gupta also appointed Abhliash Lal as interim resolution professional (IRP) to run the debt-ridden company.

It has also put the company under protection of moratorium and directed the suspended board of directors to assist the IRP to run the company during insolvency proceedings.

Besides, NCLT also ordered to keep the company as a going concern and ensure that no employee are retrenched.

 

On May 4, the NCLT reserved its order after hearing the Wadia group-owned carrier and its aircraft lessors who have opposed the petition seeking interim protection.

Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, stopped flights from May 3 amid financial crunch caused by grounding of more than half of its fleet due to non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines.

With liabilities worth Rs 11,463 crore, the airline has sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

Go First has already suspended the sale of tickets till May 15.

As many as 28 planes or more than half of the airline's fleet are grounded due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

The lessors of the carrier have opposed Go First's plea for an interim moratorium contending that it would have "harmful and serious consequences".

Besides, Go First is facing two more petitions seeking insolvency proceedings against it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Adani Saga: Sebi Seeks Overseas Info On FPIs
Adani Saga: Sebi Seeks Overseas Info On FPIs
Cars With The Highest Waiting Period
Cars With The Highest Waiting Period
'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'
'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'
Recipe: Jayanti's Guava Chilly Chutney
Recipe: Jayanti's Guava Chilly Chutney
When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional
When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional
NCLT order is landmark, historic: Go First CEO
NCLT order is landmark, historic: Go First CEO
Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers
Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Jet Airways Revival Hope Diminishes

Jet Airways Revival Hope Diminishes

Suicides Highlight HR Ailment At Banks

Suicides Highlight HR Ailment At Banks

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances