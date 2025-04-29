HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 2/litre

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 2/litre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
April 29, 2025 23:49 IST

Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre effective Wednesday to partly offset rising input costs.

The price revision will be effective from April 30, 2025 across its market, a company official said on Tuesday.

"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months," the Mother Dairy official said.

 

The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by early onset of summer and heatwave conditions, the official said.

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litre of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.

"We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers," he said.

This revision represents only a partial pass-through of the increased costs, aiming to equitably serve the interests of both farmers and consumers, the official said.

The prices of toned milk (bulk vended) has been increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre in Delhi-NCR.

Full cream milk (pouched) will cost Rs 69 per litre as against Rs 68 per litre.

The rate of toned milk (pouched) has been increased to Rs 57 from Rs 56 per litre, while double toned milk will cost Rs 51 as against Rs 49 per litre.

The prices of cow milk has been increased to Rs 59 per litre from Rs 57 per litre.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
