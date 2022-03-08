News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Modi's recipe to kickstart economy post pandemic

Modi's recipe to kickstart economy post pandemic

Source: PTI
March 08, 2022 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked financial institutions to come out with innovative and futuristic financing as well as risk management ideas to fund the emerging needs of the economy.

Narendra Modi

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the post-Budget webinar on ‘Financing for Growth & Aspirational Economy’, in New Delhi on March 08, 2022.Photograph: Courtesy PIB

Stating that implementation of green financing is the 'need of the hour' to meet net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070, Modi said financial help should be extended to environment-friendly projects.

 

"Our financing sector will have to look into new futuristic ideas, initiatives and think of innovative financing and sustainable risk management ideas," Modi said in a post-Budget webinar on 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy'.

He also stressed on the need to identify 8-10 sectors in which India can be among the top-3 globally and asked the financial institutions to extend credit support.

Modi also nudged the bureaucrats to come out with 'actionable solutions' to implement the 2022-23 Union Budget proposals.

He said the country is investing heavily in health infrastructure and asked banks to look into the possibility of prioritising credit to this sector.

Modi also said that if banks extend funding on a priority basis to exporters, it will make them strong and help in the Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bankers' Dilemma On LIC IPO Price
Bankers' Dilemma On LIC IPO Price
'Invest in large-cap, mid-cap stocks'
'Invest in large-cap, mid-cap stocks'
Market Crash: Advice For Investors
Market Crash: Advice For Investors
Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut
Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut
Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch
Penelope, Bradley, Rintu Get Together for Oscars Lunch
Sanctions on India for S-400 'foolhardy': US senator
Sanctions on India for S-400 'foolhardy': US senator
Recipe: Ranveer Brar's Muffin Dessert
Recipe: Ranveer Brar's Muffin Dessert

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

We have effected transformational changes, says NSE

We have effected transformational changes, says NSE

'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'

'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances