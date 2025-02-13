Modi Eyes Trade Revival Talks With Trump

Ahead of the visit, officials from key government departments held intense discussions to identify key trade-related proposals.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi tweeted this picture after landing in Washington, DC.

'Looking forward to meeting President Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

India is open to reviving talks on a limited trade deal with the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, where he will meet American President Donald Trump on Thursday, a government official said.

"We are open to the idea of a mini-trade deal (with the US) if they are as well," the official told Business Standard.

Ahead of the visit, officials from key government departments -- including commerce, industry, and external affairs -- held intense discussions to identify key trade-related proposals.

These discussions aim to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Modi's meeting with Trump comes amid renewed trade tensions between the US and China, as well as a potential tariff conflict with American neighbours Mexico and Canada.

Even before taking office, Trump had made clear his 'America First' agenda, with tariffs as a central tool to achieve it.

India has already moved to address some of Trump's concerns, cutting basic customs duties on items including motorcycles, waste and scrap materials, and ethernet switches in its February 1 Union Budget.

The measure follows Trump's repeated criticism of India as a 'tariff king'.

Indian government officials are also awaiting the appointment of a new US Trade Representative (USTR) to start discussions on trade under the Trump administration.

According to the memorandum on 'America First Trade Policy' issued soon after Trump took office, the US will identify countries for bilateral or sector-specific trade agreements to expand market access for American workers, farmers, and others.

The USTR is expected to make recommendations on potential agreements.

During Trump's first term, India engaged in extensive discussions with the US on a limited trade agreement. Despite progress, the deal remained unsigned due to unresolved issues.

When the Joe Biden administration took over in 2021, both nations sought to craft a new trade package, as the then new US administration shifted away from comprehensive free-trade agreements.

Instead, India joined the US-led 14-member Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity but opted out of its trade pillar.

Indian officials cited a lack of clarity on potential commitments and agreement details.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com