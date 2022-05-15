News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Mcap of 8 top firms tumbles over Rs 2.48 lakh cr

Mcap of 8 top firms tumbles over Rs 2.48 lakh cr

Source: PTI
May 15, 2022 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eight of the 10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 2,48,372.97 crore in their market valuation last week in line with a weak broader market trend, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Stocks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Last week, Sensex lost 2,041.96 points or 3.72 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the laggards, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as gainers.

 

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 1,30,627.7 crore to reach Rs 16,42,568.98 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) tanked Rs 35,073.72 crore to Rs 3,97,189.84 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plummeted by Rs 29,279.72 crore to Rs 4,70,856.80 crore and that of Infosys eroded by Rs 16,869.36 crore to Rs 6,32,432.92 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation diminished by Rs 14,427.28 crore to Rs 7,16,641.13 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 11,533.26 crore to Rs 3,78,620.36 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went lower by Rs 7,153.45 crore to Rs 12,48,998.89 crore and that of HDFC fell by Rs 3,408.48 crore to Rs 3,86,636.58 crore.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 10,514.42 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,15,582.56 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 1,231.33 crore to Rs 3,53,200.33 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Now, Godrej locks its history in Amar Chitra Katha
Now, Godrej locks its history in Amar Chitra Katha
Why are electric two-wheelers in India catching fire?
Why are electric two-wheelers in India catching fire?
10 stocks that FPIs bought and sold the most
10 stocks that FPIs bought and sold the most
Akshay Covid +ve Again, Skips Cannes
Akshay Covid +ve Again, Skips Cannes
Posts against Sharad Pawar: Marathi actor remanded
Posts against Sharad Pawar: Marathi actor remanded
Ranveer Brar's Chocolate Chilly Cookies
Ranveer Brar's Chocolate Chilly Cookies
When Symonds, Harbhajan apologised to each other!
When Symonds, Harbhajan apologised to each other!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors should allocate more towards large-caps'

'Investors should allocate more towards large-caps'

How to make the most of RBI's new credit card rules

How to make the most of RBI's new credit card rules

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances