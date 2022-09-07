News
Matrimony.com rolls out mobile app to serve LGBT community

Matrimony.com rolls out mobile app to serve LGBT community

Source: PTI
September 07, 2022 11:09 IST
Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has unveiled 'RainbowLuv' mobile application to serve the members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, asexual community, the company said on Wednesday.

LGBT

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The RainbowLuv matchmaking and relationship application helps members of the LGBTQIA+ community to find serious and meaningful relationships.

"Matrimony.com believes in empowering every individual to find a preferred partner.

 

"When it comes to serious matchmaking, the LGBTQIA+ community has been largely underserved and we wanted to provide a safe and trusted platform for them," company chief marketing officer Arjun Bhatia said in a statement.

"The genesis for starting this service itself was from some of the community members who reached out to us in the past year or so. After multiple discussions and workshops with the community, the service was conceived and developed," he said.

Over 45 gender identities, 122 orientation tags and 48 pronouns have been included in the application, the company said.

The RainbowLuv application offers free registration to members and also provide profile creation, 100 per cent government identification verification profiles, genuine member photos, hide photo feature among others, the statement added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
