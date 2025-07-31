HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit rises marginally on exports push

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
July 31, 2025 23:06 IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday posted a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,792 crore for the June quarter, with robust overseas shipments compensating for the drop in domestic sales.

Maruti

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,760 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal year.

 

Total income increased to Rs 40,493 crore for the June quarter as compared with Rs 36,840 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the auto major reported a net profit of Rs 37,12 crore, an increase of 2 per cent as compared with Rs 3,650 crore in the June quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net sales increased to Rs 36,625 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 33,875 crore in the year-ago period.

The company, which rolls out models like Swift and Dzire, noted that the domestic passenger vehicle industry continued to witness a sluggish demand environment in the April-June period.

"For the company, a decline in domestic sales of 4.5 per cent was compensated by a robust 37.4 per cent growth in exports resulting in an overall sales volume increase of 1.1 per cent for the quarter, year-on-year," it stated.

The company sold a total of 527,861 vehicles during the first quarter this year, comprising domestic sales of 430,889 units and exports of 96,972 units.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
