Markets tumble over 1%; Sensex sinks 931 points

Markets tumble over 1%; Sensex sinks 931 points

Source: PTI
October 22, 2024 17:06 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged more than 1 per cent on Tuesday due to across-the-board selloff amid massive foreign fund exodus from the capital markets and sluggish global equities.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Besides, a weak earnings growth trend also dented market sentiment, traders said.

Extending its previous day's decline, the BSE Sensex plummeted 930.55 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 80,220.72.

 

During the day, it tanked 1,001.74 points or 1.23 per cent to 80,149.53.

The NSE Nifty tumbled 309 points or 1.25 per cent to 24,472.10.

From the 30 Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, ICICI Bank, Nestle and Infosys were the gainers from the pack.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,261.83 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,225.91 crore, according to exchange data.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai, on Tuesday made a muted market debut and ended over 7 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 1,960.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.61 per cent to $74.74 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
