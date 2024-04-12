News
Markets tank 1%, Sensex ends down 793 points

Markets tank 1%, Sensex ends down 793 points

Source: PTI
April 12, 2024 17:00 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty plunged by 1 per cent on Friday as investors booked profits after a recent record-breaking rally amid weak trends from Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 793.25 points or 1.06 per cent to settle at 74,244.90 with 27 of its components in the red.

During the day, it dropped 848.84 points or 1.13 per cent to 74,189.31.

 

The NSE Nifty declined 234.40 points or 1.03 per cent to close at 22,519.40 with 45 of its constituents ending lower.

From the Sensex basket, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Power Grid, Titan, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the major laggards.

Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services and Nestle were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the positive territory while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the positive zone.

Wall Street ended mostly with gains on Thursday.

"US inflation soared by 0.4% MoM, surpassing expectations and triggering a spike in US Treasury yields.

"Investors are questioning the feasibility of the US Fed's anticipated three rate cuts this year, leading to underperformance in EMs.

"Meanwhile, European markets excelled as the ECB maintained policy rates but hinted at a potential rate cut soon.

"Indian markets consolidated amidst worries over delayed US rate cuts, escalating Middle East tensions driving oil prices up, and subdued Q4 earnings projections," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Post-market hours, TCS announced its Q4 earnings.

Industrial production for February and inflation data for March was scheduled for release later in the day.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.95 per cent to $90.56 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,778.17 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
