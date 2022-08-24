News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade

Markets settle with modest gains in highly volatile trade

Source: PTI
August 24, 2022 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks eked out marginal gains to settle in the positive zone after swinging between gains and losses during the session on Wednesday amid weakness in global bourses.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

In a trade marked with highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 54.13 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 59,085.43.

During the day, it hit a high of 59,170.87 and a low of 58,760.09.

 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went up by 27.45 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,604.95.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Sun Pharma and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.

In Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul ended in the green.

"Bulls and bears continued to battle it out in the domestic market as weak global cues persisted, keeping the market under pressure.

"The US economy contracted amid muted demand conditions with the service sector witnessing a sharp decline.

"Markets in Europe experienced a protracted sell-off as a result of investor's concern over the oil crisis and the uncertain growth outlook," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.04 per cent to $101.3 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 563 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Geopolitical tensions biggest risk to India's growth'
'Geopolitical tensions biggest risk to India's growth'
Taiwan makes 75% of all chips used for Indian mobiles
Taiwan makes 75% of all chips used for Indian mobiles
No Sparklers This Diwali?
No Sparklers This Diwali?
Has Gehlot been offered to head Cong? He says...
Has Gehlot been offered to head Cong? He says...
'Geopolitical tensions biggest risk to India's growth'
'Geopolitical tensions biggest risk to India's growth'
Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan moves SC for bail
Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan moves SC for bail
Yeh Hai India: DTC Gets Women Drivers!
Yeh Hai India: DTC Gets Women Drivers!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Over To Rain Gods To Lift Consumer Mood

Over To Rain Gods To Lift Consumer Mood

Reliance Retail in general trade with own FMCG brands

Reliance Retail in general trade with own FMCG brands

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances