News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets settle marginally higher ahead of Budget

Markets settle marginally higher ahead of Budget

Source: PTI
January 31, 2023 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks ended with marginal gains on Tuesday as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the Union Budget presentation and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

BSE

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Fag-end buying helped the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex settle with a gain of 49.49 points or 0.08 per cent at 59,549.90.

During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 59,787.63 and a low of 59,104.59.

 

The broader NSE Nifty inched up 13.20 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 17,662.15.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, State Bank of India, ITC, Titan, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and HDFC were among the major laggards.

"The Indian market has been underperforming compared to the rest of the world because it has been trading at premium valuations, which are in contrast to the moderation forecast in the domestic economy for FY24.

"The premiumisation has tapered, currently trading in-line with developed markets like the US; however, we continue to trade at a premium to other emerging markets.

"The Adani saga has prolonged the correction as FII selling has increased.

"Now the focus is on the outcome of the Budget and Fed policy, on which the market has a mixed view," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Equities in Europe were trading in the red during mid-session deals. Markets in the US had ended in the negative territory on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.18 per cent to $83.90 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 6,792.80 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Adani group's FPO fully subscribed
Adani group's FPO fully subscribed
'Markets Are On A Weak Wicket. Hold Onto Cash'
'Markets Are On A Weak Wicket. Hold Onto Cash'
'Don't Expect A Populist Budget'
'Don't Expect A Populist Budget'
Rahul, Priyanka pray at Kheer Bhawani, Hazratbal
Rahul, Priyanka pray at Kheer Bhawani, Hazratbal
Armed forces can act against officers for adultery: SC
Armed forces can act against officers for adultery: SC
Sonia bats for Cong in Parl as leaders stuck in J-K
Sonia bats for Cong in Parl as leaders stuck in J-K
Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?

Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?

India's economy to slow down. Survey reveals all

India's economy to slow down. Survey reveals all

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances